Modi to inaugurate India International Science Festival 2020 on Tuesday

New Delhi, December 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 via video conference here tomorrow.

Union Minister for Science & Technology Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

To promote scientific temper in society, the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualized the India International Science Festival.

Launched in 2015, IISF is designed to promote science & technology. The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.

"The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields," an official press release added.

NNN