Modi to inaugurate centenary celebrations of Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi on Friday

New Delhi, March 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi via video conferencing tomorrow morning.

Mathrubhumi started functioning on March 18, 1923.

"It has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda, while constantly highlighting issues of national interest. Mathrubhumi has 15 editions and 11 periodicals. Also, Mathrubhumi Books division publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest," an official press release said.

NNN