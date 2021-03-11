Modi to inaugurate ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ and flag off 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday

New Delhi, March 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" and flag off a "Padyatra" (march) from Sabarmati Ashram tomorrow, Minister of State for Culture & Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said here today.

Addressing a press conference, Patel said the Union Government has decided to organize a series of events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence as "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" beginning from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.

State Governments and Union Territories will also organize programmes tomorrow, he added.

Mahatma Gandhi, along with 81 volunteers, had initiated the famous Dandi Padyatra from March 12 to April 6, 1930, as an act of non-violent civil disobedience against the then British colonial regime. The Padyatra to be flagged off by the Prime Minister tomorrow will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and conclude on April 5, 2021, lasting 25 days. The marchers numbering 81 will participate in the Padyatra and different groups of people will be joining it on the way to Dandi. Patel said he will lead the first lap of 75 km.

Weekly events will be organized during the coming 75 weeks till August 15, 2022. To ensure the involvement of all citizens in this Mahotsav, various programmes will be organized with the Ministry of Culture in the supporting role, Patel added.

