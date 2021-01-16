Modi to flag off eight trains on January 17 for rail connectivity to Statue of Unity from different regions

New Delhi, January 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat on January 17 via video conferencing.

These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity at Kevadia, an official press release said.

Modi will also inaugurate several other projects related to the Railways sector in Gujarat during the event. The Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Union Railways Minister will be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dabhoi–Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod–Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar–Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification, the release said.

"The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," it added.

The eight trains which will be flagged off are the Mahamana Express (weekly) from Kevadia to Varanasi; the Dadar-Kevadia Express; the Ahmedabad-Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Express; the Nizamuddin-Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (bi-weekly); the Kevadia-Rewa Express (weekly); the Chennai-Kevadia Express (weekly); and two MEMU trains -- from Pratapnagar to Kevadia and from Kevadia to Pratapnagar.

The Jan Shatabdi Express has been provided with the latest “Vista-dome" tourist coach which will provide a panoramic view of the skyline, the release added.

