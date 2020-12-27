Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail tomorrow

New Delhi, December 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail service from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal tomorrow afternoon via video conferencing.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranates, bananas, custard apples, and so on, an official press release said.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all stoppages on the route with no bar on the size of the consignment. The Union Government has extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur. As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from a weekly service to three days a week.

"Kisan Rail has been a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture products across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," the release added.

NNN