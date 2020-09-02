Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |File photo
National

Modi to deliver Special Keynote Address at USISPF Leadership Summit on Thursday

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the Special Keynote Address at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Foruum (USISPF) at 9 pm tomorrow through video-conference.

This was announced in a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here today.

The USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the U.S.

The theme of the five-day summit that began on August 31 is “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

The theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India’s Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space, Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.

Union Ministers and senior officials are also participating in the Virtual Summit.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in