Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mahasetu in Bihar to the nation on September 18

New Delhi, September 16, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) through video-conference on September 18.

Modi will also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities. These include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, 5 electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed and 3rd Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur.

The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East, an official press release said today.

In 1887, a meter gauge link was built between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe Indo-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away and thereafter due to the meandering nature of the river Kosi no attempt was made to restore this rail link.

The Kosi Mega Bridge line project was sanctioned by the Union Government during 2003-04. The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 km long and its construction cost is Rs. 516 crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

The project was completed during the COVID pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion.

"This project fulfils the 86-year-old dream and the long wait of the people of the region. Along with the dedication of the Mahasetu, the Prime Minister will also be flagging off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo train from the Supaul Station. Once the regular train service begins, this would prove to be highly beneficial to the Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts," the release said.

It would also make it easy for long-distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai for the people of the region.

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating two new line projects at Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali and Islampur-Nateshar. He will be inaugurating the Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass and the third line between Barh-Bakhiyarpur.

Modi will inaugurate the Railway Electrification projects of Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria and Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur sections.

NNN