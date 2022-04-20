Modi to confer Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on Thursday

New Delhi, April 20, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on April 21, Civil Services Day.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions will organize a two-day Civil Services Day function here on April 20 - 21.

The Prime Minister will confer the awards for effective implementation of identified Priority Programmes and Innovation to districts/ implementing units and other Central/ State organizations.

The PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts & Organizations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of the common citizen.

The priority programmes identified for the awards are the promoting of “Jan Bhagidari” or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan; excellence in sports and wellness through the Khelo India scheme; Digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana; Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme; Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention (District/Others).

In Innovations (Centre, State and Districts), ten awards for five identified Priority Programmes will be given this year, while six awards shall be given to organizations of Central/ State Government/Districts for innovations.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will inaugurate an exhibition on the awarded initiatives of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The inaugural session of the function will be followed by two Plenary Sessions on the topics "Vision India @ 2047-Governance" chaired by him and the second plenary session will be on "Atmanirbhar Bharat – Focus on Exports" chaired by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry.

Four Breakaway Sessions will be organized on subjects related to PM Gati Shakti, Digital Payments and Good Governance through PM SVANidhi Yojna, One District One Product Scheme and Aspirational District Program- Saturation.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways will chair the Session on PM Gati Shakti, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development will chair the session on Digital Payments and Good Governance through PMSVANidhi Yojana, while GC Chaturvedi, Chairman ICICI will chair the session on Digital Payments and Good Governance through PM SVANidhi Yojana.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog, will chair the session on the One District One Product scheme and Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, will chair the session on Aspirational District Programme.

Modi will also release e-books on Priority Programmes and Innovations comprising the successes stories of the implementation of the identified priority programmes and Innovations. A film on the award-winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation.

Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Chief Secretaries/ACS/Principal Secretaries and Heads of Central Training Institutions/ Resident commissioners will be joining the event physically while PCCFs/ DGPs/ Addl DGP’s/ Academic Institutions, State ATIs/ Assistant Secretaries from 2014-2017 and District Collectors will join the event virtually.

IAS officers of 2013-17 batches who have served as Assistant Secretaries will also join the event through virtual conferences. The two-day event is expected to witness more than 2,500 participants.

