Modi to attend 15th G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 21-22

New Delhi, November 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 15th G20 Summit that will be chaired by Saudi Arabia on November 21-22 and focus on ways of ensuring a sustainable recovery from the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has claimed more than 1.361 million lives so far and infected nearly 57 million people worldwide.

The meeting, under the theme, "Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All”, will be held in a virtual format, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The summit will be the second G 20 Leaders’ meeting in 2020. Following a telephonic conversation between Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, the last G 20 Extraordinary Leaders’ summit was held in March 2020, where the leaders developed a timely understanding among the G20 countries to help contain the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response.

The focus of G20 Summit beginning tomorrow will be on an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19, the release said.

"During the G 20 Summit, the leaders will discuss pandemic preparedness and the ways and means to restore jobs. The leaders will also share their vision for building an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future.

"India will enter the G20 Troika, along with Saudi Arabia when Italy will take over the Presidency of the G-20 on 1st December, 2020," the release added.

The G20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, ​Republic o​f Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU)​.

They are joined by leaders from invited countries and international and regional organisations.

A press release issued by the G20 ahead of the Riyadh Summit said the group had taken immediate and exceptional measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities in the capacity to prevent, detect and respond to pandemic threats within healthcare systems worldwide. Underserved groups such as women, young people, and low-income communities were disproportionally impacted.

"G20 actions have benefited 46 low-income countries in the fight against COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented protracted global health, humanitarian, and economic challenges. In response, the G20 reinforced its focus on protecting lives and livelihoods whilst shaping a better world to realize the opportunities of the twenty-first century for all. We will do this by laying the foundations to restore strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

According to the release, the G20 under the Saudi Presidency focused on issues and challenges that have an impact on sustainable development including structural inequalities and debt repayments at a time when resources are needed to tackle the pandemic and protect sustainable development.

G20 members adopted immediate and exceptional measures to address the pandemic's impact, including the implementation of unparalleled fiscal, monetary and financial stability actions, it said.

The release said G20 countries have injected more than $ 11 trillion to support the global economy and bridged the health funding gap with $ 21 billion to enhance pandemic preparedness and response.

"The G20 launched its historic G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), providing the poorest and most vulnerable countries with urgent and immediate liquidity relief from official bilateral creditors. The initiative allows USD 14 billion just in 2020 to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and its social and economicimpacts. Forty-six low-income countries have already benefited from this initiative, including the most vulnerable.

"In addition, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) are working to provide USD 75 billion from April to December 2020 to DSSI eligible countries as part of a broader USD 230 billion package for emerging and low-income countries as a response to the pandemic," the release added.

Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Aljadaan stated, “The upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit will seek to strengthen international cooperation to support the global economic recovery and lay solid foundations for strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, building on the success of the extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit in March 2020."

“We have an opportunity to recover stronger and more sustainably from this pandemic, with greater social and economic inclusion. The Saudi G20 Presidency took swift and unprecedented actions, facilitating the path to shape a better post COVID-19 world. Through a united global response, the G20 is determined to continue tackling the major challenges of our time and work towards finding solutions," he added.

