Modi to address nation on Tuesday night

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today, his office said.

This will be Modi's fourth address to the nation since the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis began in the country.

"Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The address comes a day after Modi had held a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states yesterday -- the fifth since the crisis began.

Modi had made his first address to the nation on March 19, when he had asked the people to observe a "Janata Curfew" (People's Curfew) on Sunday, March 22 and also to stay indoors as much as possible, except for those rendering essential services, for the next few weeks.

On March 24, he had made a televised address to the nation in which he had announced the three-week nationwide lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On April 3, he had posted a short video message in which he had urged the 1.3 billion people of India to light candles, lamps or torches for nine minutes from 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, to dispel the "darkness" spread by the pandemic.

On April 14, he announced the extension of the lockdown by 19 days till May 3.

The lockdown was extended by the Government for two more weeks till May 17 through an announcement on May 1.

Yesterday's meeting with the Chief Ministers looked at various options on how the fight against COVID-19 can be continued and its spread to rural areas stopped and how the restrictions can simultaneously be eased to resume economic activities in the country.

