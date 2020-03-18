Modi to address nation on coronavirus outbreak on Thursday evening

New Delhi, March 18, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tomorrow on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the efforts being made by the government to combat it.

The announcement in this regard came after Modi chaired a high-level meeting here today to review the measures taken so far to contain the spread of the disease.

The meeting discussed ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness, including further enhancing test facilities.

The ‪Prime Minister emphasised the need to actively engage with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. He also urged officials and technical exports to deliberate on the steps to be taken next. ‬

Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others, an official press release added.

