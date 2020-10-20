Modi to address nation at 6 pm on Tuesday

New Delhi, October 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today and it is expected that he will, ahead of the festive season, among other issues, stress the need for adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19-related guidelines issued by the Government to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," the Prime Minister said in a brief post on micro-blogging post Twitter this afternoon.

He did not give out any other details and neither was there any official word on the address.

While the country has been seeing a slower spread of the disease in most parts of the country, there is clearly no room for complacency and the Prime Minister is expected to stress this aspect in his address in view of the several festivals around the country in the next many weeks, starting with the ongoing Navratri celebrations.

The fear is that large numbers of people will gather to celebrate these festivals without following all the social distancing guidelines and rules about wearing of face masks and so on, raising the risk of infections.

This will be Modi's seventh address to the nation since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March and the announcement of a nationwide lockdown towards the end of that month.

Since then, the government has eased many of the restrictions, except in designated containment zones, in an effort to kickstart the economy, which has taken a severe beating because of the pandemic and the lockdown.

India has so far reported 115,198 deaths and more than 7.597 million cases of infection since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in late January this year. But, on the positive side, the number of deaths in a single day has dropped to below 600 in the last two days and the number of new cases to below 50,000 today from the peaks of more than a thousand deaths and 90,000 cases witnessed last month.

NNN