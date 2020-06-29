Modi to address nation at 4 pm on Tuesday

New Delhi, June 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm on Tuesday, an official announcement said here today.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," a post on Twitter by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

IANS adds:

It is believed that Modi will share his views on Unlock 2.0, which will kick in from Wednesday. On Monday night, the government released the new guidelines for Unlock 2.0. It said the new rules will be in force till July 31. Almost all activities have been allowed outside the containment zones save a few like functioning of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the Prime Minister's address live.

Interestingly, the address comes against the backdrop of the growing India-China border tensions. On Monday evening, the government banned 59 Chinese apps under national security considerations, a move seen as India's response to China's recent misadventures that resulted in casualties on both sides.

