Modi to address nation at 10 am on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra ModiFile photo
National

Modi to address nation at 10 am on Friday

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, October 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday morning, an official announcement said.

"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

The address is taking place a day after India crossed the milestone of one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the nine months after the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic was launched on January 16 this year.

NNN

Narendra Modi
Address to the nation

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in