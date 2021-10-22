National
Modi to address nation at 10 am on Friday
New Delhi, October 22, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday morning, an official announcement said.
"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.
The address is taking place a day after India crossed the milestone of one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the nine months after the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic was launched on January 16 this year.
NNN