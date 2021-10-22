Modi to address nation at 10 am on Friday

New Delhi, October 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday morning, an official announcement said.

"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

The address is taking place a day after India crossed the milestone of one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the nine months after the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic was launched on January 16 this year.

