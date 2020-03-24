Modi to address nation again on Tuesday evening on COVID-19

New Delhi, March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today on issues relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

This will be Modi's second address to the nation in five days. On March 19, he had, in a televised address to countrymen, asked them to observe a "Janata Curefew" (People's Curfew) on Sunday, March 22 and also to stay indoors as much as possible, except for those rendering essential services.

Yesterday, Modi had, in a tweet, voiced concern that many people were not strictly adhering to the restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown all over the country. He had appealed to them to save their family members and themselves from the disease by following all the directions given by the State and Central Governments as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

NNN