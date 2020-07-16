Modi to address High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC on Friday

New Delhi, July 16, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council session at the UN in New York tomorrow.

This will be the first opportunity for the Prime Minister to address the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17 for the term 2021-22.

The session will be held between 0930 and 1130 hours (local time) tomorrow.

Modi will be speaking at the valedictory session along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of this year’s High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

Set against the changing international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods.

The theme of the High-Level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the UN, also resonates with India’s Security Council priority, wherein it has called for "reformed multilateralism" in a post-COVID-19 world. It also recalls India’s role, as the holder of the inaugural Presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946).

The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016.

