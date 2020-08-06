Modi to address conclave on Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy on Friday

New Delhi, August 6, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at a conclave on "Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy" tomorrow through video conference.

The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission.

The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like Holistic, Multidisciplinary and Futuristic Education, Quality Research, and Equitable Use of Technology for Better Reach in Education.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also participate in the event.

Others slated to participate in the conclave include the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians and scientists who will speak on different aspects of the National Education Policy.

Vice-chancellors of universities, directors of institutions and principals of colleges and other stakeholders will participate in the programme.

