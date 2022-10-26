Modi to address 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of States on Friday

New Delhi, October 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a "Chintan Shivir" (brainstorming session) of Home Ministers of States on October 28 via video-conferencing.

The meeting will be held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28.

Home Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of the States and Directors Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

"The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels," an official press release said.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cyber crime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women's safety, drug trafficking, among others, the release added.

IANS