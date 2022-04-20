Modi to address 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, April 20, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort here tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

The programme is being organised by the Union Government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the two-day event, Raagis (Sikh musicians who play hymns (Shabad) in different ragas as prescribed in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib) and children from different parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’.

A light and sound show will depict the life of the Guru. A demonstration of ‘Gatka’, the traditional martial art of the Sikhs will also be held.

The programme's focus is on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles. He was executed on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits.

His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice.

