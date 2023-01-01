Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday

New Delhi, January 1, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address via video conference the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) in Nagpur on January 3.

The focal theme of this year's ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.

An official press release said the ISC would have discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science & technology in achieving this.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in the higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC, the release said.

The Children’s Science Congress, for instance, is expected to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

Farmer’s Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture. Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.

The ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.

The first session of the Congress was held in 1914.

NNN