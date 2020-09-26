Modi talks to new Japananese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide

New Delhi, September 26, 2020

Resilient supply chains are a must for the economic architecture of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide emphasised during a telephone conversation on Friday.

Modi had telephoned Yoshihide to congratulate him on his appointment as Prime Minister of Japan and wished him success in achieving his goals.

The two leaders agreed that the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership has made great advances over the last few years and expressed their intention to further strengthen this relationship based upon mutual trust and shared values, an official press release said.

They concurred that the partnership between the two countries is even more relevant in today’s times given the global challenges, including that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders emphasized that the economic architecture of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be premised on resilient supply chains, and in this context, welcomed cooperation between India, Japan and other like-minded countries.

They appreciated the progress made in the economic partnership between the two countries. In this context, both the leaders welcomed the finalization of the text of the agreement pertaining to specialized skilled workers.

Modi extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit India for the Annual Bilateral Summit after improvement of the situation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

