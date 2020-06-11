Modi talks to Netanyahu, discusses cooperation in COVID-related matters, other areas

New Delhi, June 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone on Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed with him ways of enhancing cooperation in matters related to the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in other areas.

He also reiterated his warm congratulations for Netanyahu's recent assumption of office, an official press release said.

He expressed confidence that the India-Israel partnership would continue to flourish under Netanyahu's leadership and guidance.

According to the release, the leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. They agreed to maintain the ongoing exchanges between expert teams of both countries, and also concurred that the fruits of such collaboration should be made available for the wider benefit of humanity.

The leaders reviewed other important topics on the bilateral agenda, and agreed that the post-COVID world would create further avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in many areas. In particular, they assessed tremendous scope for expanding the already robust India-Israel collaboration in areas like health technology, agricultural innovation, defence-cooperation and information technology.

Both leaders agreed to remain in regular touch to share assessments and consult each other on the emerging opportunities and challenges in the changing global scenario, the release added.

