Modi talks to Biden, looks forward to further elevating the India-US Strategic Partnership

New Delhi/Washington, February 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Monday with United States President Joe Biden, during which he looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership.

Modi warmly congratulated Biden and conveyed best wishes for his tenure.

"The leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geo-political context. They noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests. They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two leaders affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change.

Modi welcomed Biden's decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy. He welcomed the US President's initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to invite President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience, the release added.

A readout of the call from the White House in Washington said the two leaders committed that the US and India would "work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism".

"The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad.

"The President underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship. They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma. The leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the United States and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations," it added.

NNN