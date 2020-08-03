Modi talks to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, exchanges Eid-ul-Adha greetings

New Delhi, August 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirements.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest, an official press release added.

