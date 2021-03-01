Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as next phase of vaccination drive begins across India

New Delhi, March 1, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this morning as the next phase of the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease began across the country.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," Modi said on micro-blogging site Twitter with a picture of himself taking the shot.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he added.

The next phase of the vaccination drive against COVID-19, covering people aged 60 or more and those above 45 with specified co-morbidities, has begun throughout the country.

An official press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that all citizens, who are aged, or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register for the vaccination.

In addition, all such citizens who are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of 20 specified co-morbidities are also eligible to register, it said.

Registration will open at 9:00 am today at the COWIN 2.0 portal.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu, the release said.

