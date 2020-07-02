Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on telephone

New Delhi, July 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke on phone with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the two leaders agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the summit, an official press release said.

Modi warmly congratulated Putin on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

He referred to the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24, as a symbol of abiding friendship between the people of India and Russia.

The leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

Putin thanked Modi for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres, the release added.

NNN