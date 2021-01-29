Modi speaks to UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

An official press release said the two leaders discussed the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis.

They agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-COVID world. In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links.

Modi expressed his special appreciation for the personal attention and care that Sheikh Mohammed has always shown for the well-being of the expatriate Indian community in UAE.

The two leaders shared their confidence that the COVID crisis would soon be overcome, and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future, the release added.

