Modi says Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is a living reflection of shared heritage of each government

New Delhi, April 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inuagurated the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya, or Prime Ministers' Museum, in the national capital today, and described it as a "living reflection of the shared heritage of each government".

The museum, inaugurated during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Year of Independence), tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi reiterated his appreciation of the contribution of all the governments in the country since independence.

“Every government formed in independent India has contributed in taking the country to the height it is at today. I have repeated this thing many times from Red Fort also," he said

"Every Prime Minister of the country has contributed immensely towards achieving of the goals of constitutional democracy. To remember them is to know the journey of independent India. People coming here will be familiar with the contribution of the former Prime Ministers of the country, their background, their struggles and creations,” he said.

Modi spoke about the various festivals being celebrated in different parts of the country today and also paid tribues to Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India.

He said the Constitution provided the basis of the Parliamentary system of democracy in the country.

"The main responsibility of this Parliamentary system has been on the office of the Prime Minister of the country. It is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Prime Minister's Museum to the nation," he said.

He also acknowledged and greeted the families of past Prime Ministers present on the occasion.

"When the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, then this museum has come as a grand inspiration. In these 75 years, the country has seen many proud moments. The importance of these moments in the window of history is incomparable," he said.

He noted that many of the Prime Ministers came from ordinary families. The fact of such leaders coming from extremely poor, farmer families reaching the position of the Prime Minister strengthens the faith in Indian democracy and its traditions, he said.

“It also gives confidence to the youth of the country that even a person born in an ordinary family can reach the highest positions in the democratic system of India," he said.

The Prime Minister hoped that the museum would expand the experience of the young generation. "The more our youth knows about key occasions of Independent India, the more relevant will be their decisions," he said.

Noting India’s status as mother of democracy, the Prime Minister said, “The great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time. In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern and empowered.”

The Prime Minister said that, barring a couple of exceptions, India has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way. “That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts," he added.

Highlighting the inclusive and accommodative elements of Indian culture, he said that democracy inspires people to accept modernity and new thoughts.

Recalling the rich history and prosperous era of India, the Prime Minister laid stress on spreading awareness about the correct picture of India’s heritage and its present. He said the government’s efforts to bring back the stolen heritage from abroad, celebrating places of the glorious heritage, preserving memories of the freedom fighters in places like Jalianwala Memorial, Panch Teerth commemorating Babasaheb, Freedom Fighter Museum, tribal history museum are steps in that direction

Commenting on the logo of the museum which has many hands holding the chakra, the Prime Minister said that the Chakra is the symbol of 24-hour continuity and resolve for prosperity and hard work. This resolve, consciousness and strength is going to define India’s development in the coming 25 years, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the changing world order and India’s growing status in that order. “Today, when a new world order is emerging, the world is looking at India with a hope and confidence, then India will also have to increase its efforts to rise to the occasion, he added.

NNN