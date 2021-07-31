Modi says police must be ready to handle technological disruptions, prevent new types of crime
New Delhi, July 31, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasized the need to keep the police ready in these times of technological disruptions and prevent new types of crime with even more innovative methods.
Addressing Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad via video conference, Modi also called for novel experiments, research and methods for cyber security.
He also told the probationers that people expected a certain degree of conduct from police officers. "You should always be mindful of the dignity of your service not only in office or headquarters but beyond that too. You will have to be aware of all the roles in the society, your need to remain friendly and keep the honour of the uniform supreme,” he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai were also present on the occasion.
Modi, in his address, noted that August 15 this year would herald the 75th anniversary of Independence.
"The past 75 years have seen efforts to build a better Police Service. In recent years, significant improvement has taken place in the infrastructure related to police training," he said.
The Prime Minister exhorted the officer trainees to remember the spirit of the freedom struggle. He said the period between 1930 and 1947 saw the younger generation of the country rise in unison to achieve a great goal. The same feeling was expected in the youth of today. “They fought for ‘Swarajya’; you have to move forward for ‘Su Rajya',” he added.
He asked the officer trainees to remember the significance of the time they were entering their career when India was transforming at every level. Their first 25 years in the service was going to be critical in the life of the country when the republic will move from 75 years of independence to the century.
The Prime Minister reminded the officer trainees that they were the flagbearers of Ek Bharat -Shreshth Bharat. They should, therefore, always keep the mantra of "Nation First, Always First" foremost in their mind and it should reflect in all their activities. In their decisions at the field level, they should keep the national interest and perspective in mind.
Referring to the efforts to increase the participation of women in the force, he expressed the hope that they would infuse the police service with the highest standards of efficiency, accountability and also bring in elements of politeness, ease and sensitivity.
The state governments were working on introducing the Commissioner system in cities with more than 10 lakh population. The system has already been introduced in several cities in 16 states.
The Prime Minister paid homage to the members of the police force who lost their lives while serving during the pandemic.
Modi said the police officers from neighbouring countries undergoing training at the academy underline the closeness and deep relations with India. “Whether it is Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives or Mauritius, we are not just neighbours but also share a lot of similarities in our thinking and social fabric. We are friends in times of need and whenever there is any calamity or difficulty we are the first responders for each other. This was evident during the Corona period also.”
The Prime Minister had an interaction with the probationers. Anuj Paliwal a graduate from IIT Roorkee who has been allotted Kerala cadre, informed him about the utility of his Biotechnology background in criminal investigation and his optional subject in Civil Services Examination, Sociology, in dealing with the aspects of his chosen career.
On being told about Paliwal’s interest in music as a hobby, Modi said might look out of place in the dry world of policing but it will help in making a better officer.
With Rohan Jagdish, a law graduate with Political Science and International relations as his Civil Services exam subject and a keen swimmer, the Prime Minister discussed the importance of fitness in the Police Service. He also discussed the changes in training over the years as Jagdish’s father was a state service officer from Karnataka where he will serve as an IPS officer.
With Gaurav Rampravesh Rai, a civil engineer from Maharashtra who has been allotted Chattisgarh cadre, he dwelt on his hobby of chess and discussed how the game will help in strategizing in the field. In the context of left-wing extremism in the region. Along with maintaining law and order, an emphasis on development and social connection in the tribal areas was needed. Young officers like Rai will contribute immensely in weaning away the youth from the path of violence. “We are containing the Maoist violence and new bridges of development and trust are being established in the tribal areas,” he added.
With Ranjeeta Sharma, Rajasthan cadre officer from Haryana, the Prime Minister talked about her achievements during the training where she is accorded the honour of the best probationer and talked about her academic qualification in mass communication being useful in her work. Noted the work being done in Haryana and Rajasthan to improve the condition of women, he advised the officer to give one hour every week to girls during her postings by interacting and motivating them to achieve their full potential.
To Nithinraj P from Kerala who has been allotted his home cadre, the Prime Minister advised him to keep his interest in photography and teaching alive as they were a good medium to connect with the people.
The Prime Minister told Dr Navjot Simi, a dentist from Punjab, allotted Bihar Cadre that the presence of woman officers in the force will bring positive change in the service.
Kommi Pratap Shivkishore from Andhra Pradesh, allotted his home cadre is an M Tech from IIT Kharagpur. The Prime Minister discussed his ideas about tackling financial fraud. Stressing the inclusive potential of information technology, he asked the probationers to keep pace with the developments in the world of cybercrime.
Modi also interacted with Mohammad Nazim an Officer Trainee from the Maldives. The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the nature-loving people of the island. "The Maldives is not just a neighbour but a good friend also. India is assisting in establishing a Police Academy there," he added.
