Modi says police must be ready to handle technological disruptions, prevent new types of crime

New Delhi, July 31, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasized the need to keep the police ready in these times of technological disruptions and prevent new types of crime with even more innovative methods.

Addressing Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad via video conference, Modi also called for novel experiments, research and methods for cyber security.

He also told the probationers that people expected a certain degree of conduct from police officers. "You should always be mindful of the dignity of your service not only in office or headquarters but beyond that too. You will have to be aware of all the roles in the society, your need to remain friendly and keep the honour of the uniform supreme,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai were also present on the occasion.

Modi, in his address, noted that August 15 this year would herald the 75th anniversary of Independence.

"The past 75 years have seen efforts to build a better Police Service. In recent years, significant improvement has taken place in the infrastructure related to police training," he said.

The Prime Minister exhorted the officer trainees to remember the spirit of the freedom struggle. He said the period between 1930 and 1947 saw the younger generation of the country rise in unison to achieve a great goal. The same feeling was expected in the youth of today. “They fought for ‘Swarajya’; you have to move forward for ‘Su Rajya',” he added.

He asked the officer trainees to remember the significance of the time they were entering their career when India was transforming at every level. Their first 25 years in the service was going to be critical in the life of the country when the republic will move from 75 years of independence to the century.