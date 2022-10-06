Modi says officers have a key role in ensuring India becomes a developed nation by 2047

New Delhi, October 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said officers have a key role in ensuring that India achieves the target of becoming a developed nation during the "Amrit Kaal" -- the 25 years up to 2047, the 100th year of independence.

Addressing Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2020 batch in the concluding session of the Assistant Secretary Programme here, he told them that they had got the opportunity of serving the country during this important period.

He highlighted the significance of out-of-box thinking and adopting a holistic approach in their endeavours. He cited the example of the PM GatiShakti Master Plan for showcasing the significance of such a holistic approach.

The Prime Minister discussed the importance of innovation and how it has become a collective effort and part of work culture in the country. He talked about the Start-up India scheme and how the number of startups in the country has witnessed a significant jump in the last few years. He noted that this has been made possible due to several Ministries coming together and working as a team through a "whole of government" approach.

Modi also said the focus of the governance has shifted outside Delhi, to all regions of the country. He gave examples of how important schemes are now being started from places outside Delhi.

He urged the officers to develop an understanding of the local culture of the area of work and strengthen their connection with local people at the ground level. He asked them to focus on the "One District One Product" programme and explore the opportunities of exporting products of their district.

He also asked the officers to prepare their action plan for the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Speaking about the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), the Prime Minister stressed the need for implementing it in a more effective manner. spoke about implementing the scheme in a more effective manner. He also underlined about the significance of the "Jan Bhagidari" spirit and said that this approach could play a key role in tackling malnutrition.

Highlighting the success of Jan Dhan Yojana earlier, he talked about the importance of digital economy and exhorted the officers to try to connect people across villages with digital economy and UPI.

Further, underscoring the importance of service to the nation, Prime Minister talked about the significance of performing one's duties, adding that the mentality of "Rajpath" has now changed to the sentiment of "Kartavya Path".

During the programme, eight presentations were made to the Prime Minister by the Assistant Secretaries. The topics of these presentations included Poshan Tracker: tool for improved monitoring of Poshan Abhiyaan; Enabling multi-lingual voice based digital access through Bhashini; Corporate data management; Matribhoomi Geoportal - Integrated National Geoportal of India for Governance; Tourism potential of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Changing the face of post offices through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Development of coastal fisheries through artificial structures like reefs; and Compressed biogas - fuel for future.

This year, a total 175 IAS officers of the 2020 batch were posted as Assistant Secretaries in 63 Ministries and Departments of the Government of India from 11.07.2022 to 07.10.2022.

