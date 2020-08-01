Modi says National Education Policy 2020 aims at transformational reforms

New Delhi, August 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the National Education Policy 2020, unveiled earlier this week, aimed at transformational reforms and was focused on making job creators rather than job seekers.

Interacting with participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon (Software)-2020 via video-conference here, he quoted Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, and said the new policy was dedicated to his idea of accessible education.

"National Education Policy is big on access to education, starting from primary education," he said, adding that it aimed to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education to 50 percent by 2035.

"This education policy emphasizes on creating job creators rather than job seekers. That is, in a way an attempt to bring reform in our mindset and in our approach," he said.

On the hackathon, Modi said students were working on several solutions to the challenges being faced by the country.

Along with providing solutions to the problems, the hackathon also strengthens India's aspirations regarding Data, Digitization and Hi-tech Future. Acknowledging that in the fast-paced 21st century, India needs to swiftly change itself to continue playing an effective role, the Prime Minister said that the necessary ecosystem is being built in the country for Innovation, Research, Design, Development and Entrepreneurship.

He asserted that aim is to make India's education more modern, and to create opportunities for talent.

Modi said the new education policy was drafted keeping in mind the thoughts, hopes and aspirations of 21st century youth. This is not just a policy document but also a reflection of aspirations of more than 130 crore Indians, he added. He said

“Even today many children feel that they are judged on the basis of a subject in which they have no interest. Due to the pressure from parents, relatives, friends etc children are forced to pursue the subjects chosen by others. This has resulted in a large population. which is well-educated, but most of what they have read is not useful for them.”

He highlighted that New Education Policy seeks to change this approach by bringing a systematic reform in India's education system and attempts to transform both Intent and Content of education. He said that NEP focuses on Learning, Research and Innovation to make the school, college and university experience: Fruitful, Broad-based and one that guides to one's natural passions.