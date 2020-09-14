Modi says nation cannot afford any laxity in approach towards COVID-19

New Delhi, September 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that people could not afford any laxity in their approach towards prevention of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection unless there is a medicine.

"Under the present situation created by coronavirus, we have to follow the rules and move ahead with great precautions," he said in an interaction with journalists as he arrived for the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"We are hoping that the vaccines should come up from any corner of the world as soon as possible, our scientists become successful in this direction as soon as possible and we can succeed in getting everyone out of this crisis," he said.

Modi said that the monsoon session of Parliament was beginning under special circumtances.

"There is a coronavirus pandemic on the one hand while our obligation towards fulfilling our duties is there on the other; and all the MPs have chosen the path of duty. I congratulate and thank all the MPs for this initiative," he said.

He recalled that the Budget Session had to be wrapped up ahead of time.

"This time, Parliament will be functioning twice a day, once the Rajya Sabha, once the Lok Sabha. The shift timings had to be changed too. The weekend breaks on Saturday-Sundays too have been cancelled this time. But all the members have accepted this, welcomed this and have decided to continue on the path of duty.

"Several important decisions will be taken in this session, various topics will be discussed, and our experience tells us that the more we discuss in the Lok Sabha, the more diverse the discussion is in the House, the more beneficial it is for the country and solving the issues at hand.

"I believe that this time too, following that great tradition, all the MPs will come together and add value to it," he said.

Modi said that, in this session, Parliament had one more crucial responsibility.

"Today the brave soldiers of our army are on the borders. They are defending the borders with great courage and high spirits, in the difficult terrains. And the rains are going to begin in a few days. Just like the faith with which they are standing, determined to protect the motherland, these Houses and all the members of the House too will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit and resolve - the country stands in support of the Indian army through the Houses and the Members of Parliament. The entire House stands with the brave soldiers of the country with one voice; I believe that this House and all the honorable members too will give out a very strong message," he added.

