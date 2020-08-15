Modi says India has to become self-reliant to play role in global economy

Modi said this year marked the beginning of a new development journey for Jammu and Kashmir.

"This year is the year of rights for women and Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir! It is also a year of the dignified life of refugees in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the representatives of the local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are pushing forward a new era of development with activism and sensitivity," he said.

" By making Ladakh a Union Territory last year, the old demand of its people has been met. Ladakh, situated in the heights of the Himalayas, is moving forward today to touch new heights of development. Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an Organic State, in the coming days, Ladakh will make its identity as a carbon-neutral region," he said.

He said a special campaign with a holistic approach to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country is also being worked on.

"India is fully sensitive to the preservation and promotion of its biodiversity. In the recent past, the tiger population has increased at a rapid pace in the country! Now a Project Lion for our Asiatic lions is also going to be started in the country. Similarly, Project Dolphin will also be launched," he said.

Referring to the borders, Modi said, "From the LOC to the LAC, whoever has raised eyes on the sovereignty of the country, the country, the army of the country has responded in the same language. Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh."

"A quarter of the world's population lives in South Asia. We can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation. All the leaders of the countries of the region have an important responsibility towards the development and progress of this large mass group.

"Our border and coastal infrastructure also have a huge role in the security of the country. Be it the Himalayan peaks or the islands of the Indian Ocean, today there is an unprecedented expansion of road and internet connectivity in the country, expanding rapidly.

"There are more than 1,300 islands in our country. In view of their geographical location, considering their importance in the development of the country, work is underway to start new development schemes in some of these selected islands. After Andaman and Nicobar islands, in the next 1,000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected with submarine optical fiber cable," he said.

Modi said the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) would be ensured in 173 broder and coastal districts of the country.

"Under this campaign, special training will be given to about 1 lakh new NCC Cadets. In this also, about one-third of the daughters will be given this special training," he said.

"Our Policies, Our Process, Our Products, everything should be best, Must be best. Only then will we be able to realize the vision of Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat," he said.

"The middle class will be the biggest beneficiaries of 'Ease of Living'; from cheap internet to economical air tickets, highways to i-ways, and from affordable housing to tax reduction -- all these measures will empower the middle-class people of the country," he said.

At the outset of his speech, Modi paid tributes to those leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance personnel, sanitation workers, policemen, service personnel and others who are working round the clock.

He also expressed grief over the loss of lives in various parts of the country due to natural calamities, and reassured the people of full support in this hour of need.

Earlier, Modi first paid a visit to Rajghat where he paid tributes at the "samadhi" of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

On his arrival this morning at the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area then conducted the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guards presented a general salute to him. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Modi proceeded to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he was greeted by Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. The GoC Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the National Flag.

The unfurling of the tri-colour synchronised with the 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

This was followed by Modi's address to the nation -- his seventh as Prime Minister from the ramparts of the iconic fort.

After the speech, NCC cadets sang the national anthem and all present joined them.

Finally, Modi released multi-coloured balloons in the air, marking the end of the ceremony.

