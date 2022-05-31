Modi says he sees himself as Pradhan Sevak of 130 crore Indians, they are the only family he has

Shimla, May 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he always saw himself as a member and "Pradhan Sevak" of the family of 130 crore Indians and and declared that this family was all that he had.

Addressing the "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, organised to mark the eighth anniversary of his government, Modi said he takes on the responsibility of the Prime Minister only when he is signing official files.

"As soon as that moment gets over, I no longer remain Prime Minister and become the member of your family and Pradhan Sevak of the 130 countrymen. If I am able to do anything for the country, it is only because of the blessings and good wishes of 130 crore countrymen,” he said.

“Getting connected with the hopes and aspirations of my family of 130 crore citizens, this family is all I have, you people are everything in my life and this life too is for you," he said.

“I repeat the resolve that I will do whatever I can, for the welfare of everyone, for the honour of every Indian, for the security of every Indian and for the prosperity of every Indian and a life of happiness and peace for everyone," he said.

Similar public programmes were organised across the country in state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras at which elected representatives could directly interact with people to get feedback about the various welfare programmes of the government.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also released the 11th installment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN across the country.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur were among those present on the occasion in Shimla.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that he had released benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme earlier this week.

He also spoke about how the scheme would help children affected the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who had lost both parents to the disease.

Modi lamented that, before 2014, the earlier government had considered corruption as an essential part of the system and had succumbed to it instead of fighting the evil.

He said that today, due to the trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM), the money is reaching the beneficiary directly in their Jan Dhan bank accounts.

"Earlier there was a compulsion to suffer smoke in the kitchen, today there is a facility to get LPG cylinders from the Ujjwala scheme. Earlier there was the shame of open defecation, now poor have the dignity of toilets. Earlier there was helplessness to raise money for treatment, today every poor has the support of Ayushman Bharat. Earlier there was a fear of triple talaq, now there is the courage to fight for one’s rights," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the welfare schemes, good governance, and welfare of the poor (Seva Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan) had changed the meaning of government for the people.

"Now the government is working for the people. Be it PM housing schemes, scholarships, or pension schemes, with the help of technology, the scope of corruption has been minimized," he said.

He said that the Government was trying to give a permanent solution to the problems which were earlier assumed to be permanent. He said Direct Benefit Transfer put an end to the injustice of pilferage and leakage by removing 9 crore fake names from the benefit rolls.

The Prime Minister said when the daily struggle of the poor has reduced when he is empowered, then he gets involved with new energy to remove his poverty. "With this thinking, our government started empowering the poor from day one. We tried to reduce every single worry in his life. I can say with pride that almost every family of the country is benefitting from one or the other scheme," he said.

Noting the contribution of every family of Himachal to the armed forces the Prime Minister said his government had implemented One Rank One Pension after and gave arrears to the ex-servicemen. "Every family of Himachal has benefited a lot. Vote bank politics has happened in our country for decades and has done a lot of damage to the country. We are working to build a new India, not a vote bank," he said.

Modi said the government had taken steps to ensure that "100% benefits of welfare programmes reach 100% of the beneficiaries".

He said the Government has taken a pledge for reaching the saturation of the beneficiaries. "100% empowerment means ending discrimination, eliminating recommendations, and ending appeasement. 100% empowerment means that every poor gets full benefits from government schemes," he said.

Commenting on the growing stature of the country, the Prime Minister said today that India does not extend a hand of friendship in compulsion but extends a helping hand. "Even during the COVID-19 period, we have sent medicines, and vaccines to more than 150 countries," he added.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to work for the bright future of the coming generations, for the bright India of the 21st century.

"An India whose identity is not deprivation but modernity. No goal is impossible in front of our capability. India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Record foreign investment is happening in India today, today India is also creating records in exports.

“All should come forward and play their part in the journey of progress of our country," he added.

