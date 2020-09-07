Modi says all-round acceptance of new education policy, welcomes debate on it

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said there was an all-round acceptance of the new National Education Policy (NEP) along with a healthy debate on many of its provisions.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the NEP, the Prime Minister said such a debate was necessary as the policy not only aimed at reforming the education system but also for giving a new direction to the social and economic fabric of 21st century India.

Among the objectives of the policy was making India self-reliant or Aatma Nirbhar, he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind was present at the conference. It was also attended by Governors and Lt. Governors of various States, UTs & Vice-Chancellors of all the State Universities.

Modi said the Education Policy and education system were important means of fulfilling the aspirations of the country. Though the responsibility of education lies with the Central, State and Local level Governments, their interference in the policymaking should be minimal.

The relevance and comprehensiveness of the education policy will increase when more and more teachers, parents and students become associated with it. The new Education Policy was drafted after receiving feedback from millions of people living in the cities and villages and from those related to the education sector. Now, everyone including teachers and educationists were owning up to the policy.

The Prime Minister said there was a feeling that the reforms should have been introduced in the previous education policy itself. The policy aims at making the youth future-ready in a fast-changing scenario. This policy was designed to prepare the youth of the country on both fronts with knowledge and skills as per the requirements of the future.

The new Education Policy focuses on learning rather than studying and goes beyond the curriculum and emphasizes critical thinking. “More emphasis is given on Passion, Practicality and Performance than Process. The policy focuses on learning outcomes and teacher training and empowering every student,” he added.

NEP aims at making India a Knowledge Economy in the 21st century. It also allows for offshore campuses of the top international universities in India which will address the issue of brain drain, he said.

Modi said there was a debate now on how to implement the new policy. The suggestions of all the stakeholders are being heard with an open mind to resolve all apprehensions. He said the National Education Policy provides for the rapidly changing times. “Technology is providing a level playing field in addressing the regional and social imbalance and is having a great impact on education,” he added.

“Efforts are being made that every aspect of higher education- academic, technical, vocational etc. are taken out of silos,” he said calling for implementing the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit.

