Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction project

New Delhi, June 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conducted a review of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing.

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister said the state Government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet in harmony with nature and its surroundings.

Keeping in mind the present situation and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, he suggested that this period could be utilized for completing pending work by proper distribution of labour pool, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to sustain tourism flow in the years to come, he said.

Modi also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots on the stretch from Ramban to Kedarnath. This work will be in addition to the redevelopment of the main shrine in Kedarnath.

The meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to the status of development of Brahma Kamal Vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrims on the way to Vasuki Taal. The redevelopment of old town quarters and properties of historical significance should be by keeping intact their original architectural façade. Facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals should be provided.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior-level officials also participated in the discussions.

