Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

New Delhi, July 16, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the development work going on in Kedarnath Dham.

The discussions centred around the Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya's samadhi sthal, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring extensive development.

The review also focussed on ensuring that travellers get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route and arrangements to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage through technology.

