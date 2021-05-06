Modi reviews COVID-19 situation, availability of medicines, vaccine drive

New Delhi, May 6, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior Ministers and top officials for a comprehensive review of the Covid-19-related situation in the country during which the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures was discussed.

Ann official press release said the Prime Minister was given a detailed picture on the spread of the pandemic in various states and districts.

He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases. He was also apprised of the districts with high disease burden.

The release said Modi was briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

He noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10% or more and bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen-supported or ICU beds.

Modi also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir.

He reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the state-wise trends on vaccine wastage.

He was told that around 31% of eligible population over the age of 45 has been given atleast one dose.

Modi spoke about the need to sensitise states so that the speed of vaccination does not come down. Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties, he stressed.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Shippinng Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers and top officials were present in the meeting.

