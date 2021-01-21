Modi releases financial assistance to 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PMAY – Gramin

New Delhi, January 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released financial assistance to more than six lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Gramin on Wednesday.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries. Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion.

Modi said unprecedented work was being done to change the lives of the poor, deprived and exploited. After the launch of the PM Awaas Yojna from Agra five years ago, the scheme started changing the face of Indian villages. It was linked to the hopes of millions and provided the poorest of poor the confidence of being homeowners.

He expressed happiness that Uttar Pradesh was among the states that were showing considerable progress in the construction of houses for the poor. Today, six lakh families will get a total of more than Rs 2600 crores in their bank account. Of these 6 lakh families, 5 lakh will get the first instalment. Similarly, 80,000 families got their second instalment which means that by next winter, they will have their own house.

Modi asserted that Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) was directly linked to the self-confidence of the country’s citizens. “A house of one’s own enhances this self-confidence manifold. A self-owned house brings assurance in life and also the hope of coming out of poverty,” he added.

During the tenure of the previous governments, the poor did not have the confidence that the government could be of any help in getting their house constructed. The quality of the houses in the earlier scheme was also not up to the mark. The poor had to face the brunt of wrong policies, said the Prime Minister.

Keeping in mind their plight, PM Awas Yojna was started to provide every poor family with a house before completion of 75 years of independence. Of the two crore housing units constructed in rural areas during recent years, PM Awas Yojna has accounted for 1.25 crore units with the central government’s contribution being about Rs 1.5 lakh crores.

In Uttar Pradesh, 22 lakh Gramin Awas houses were to be constructed out of which 21.5 lakh have been approved for construction. As many as 14.5 lakh families have already got their house, mostly under the present government.

Keeping in mind the bad experience of the past, a few things have been kept in mind such as those poor families who have lost the hope of owning a house should be given priority, maintaining transparency in allocation, ownership to be vested preferably with women, fourth, monitoring via technology and finally a house equipped with all the basic amenities, he said.

The housing units were benefiting poor families who were living in kachcha houses, local workers, small farmers and landless labourers who had no hope of owning a house. Modi underlined the aspect of women empowerment in the scheme as these units are mostly in the name of women of the family. Landless families were getting the documents of the land and all the money was being transferred directly in the account of the beneficiary to prevent any corruption.

He emphasized that the effort was to reduce the gap between amenities of rural and urban areas and to make life easy for the rural people. Therefore, basic amenities such as toilet, lighting, water and cooking gas connection were also added to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The objective is that a poor person should not have to run around for basic facilities.

He referred to the PM Swamitva Yojana that would be a gamechanger in improving the lives of the villagers. UP was one of the pioneer states where it has been implemented. Under this scheme, the villagers will get their land along with ownership papers of the house. Drones were being used for surveys in thousands of villages, mapping was being done so that people's property remains registered with the government and land disputes get resolved.

The biggest benefit of this scheme will be that villagers will be able to take loans from the bank by mortgaging these houses. This will have a positive impact on the prices of rural property. This work has been completed in 85,000 villages of the state and people were getting digital certificates after the survey, locally called ‘Gharoni’. More than 51,000 such certificates have already been distributed in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

“When so many schemes are reaching villages, not only are the facilities increasing but also the rural economy is gaining momentum. Roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana are making the life of the people of the village easy. Work was in progress to provide fast internet access through an optical fibre to more than six lakh villages. This project would also create new employment opportunities for the villagers,” Modi said.

UP was ranked first in the country by generating 10 crore man-days of employment through Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan to support the migrant labourers who returned home during the COVID pandemic. This has improved the ease of living of the villagers, he said.

The Prime Minister listed various initiatives to improve the ease of living like Ayushman Bharat Scheme, National Nutrition Mission, UJALA scheme which have given the state a new identity. Infrastructure projects like the expressway and others like the AIIMS commissioned in UP would help in accelerating the pace of development.

The was the reason why several big companies were coming to invest in UP today. Avenues were also open for small companies through "One District One Product" where local artisans were getting benefitted, he added.

