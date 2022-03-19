Modi praises media for role in popularising Swachh Bharat Mission, Yoga, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

New Delhi, March 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the role of the media in popularising the Swachh Bharat Mission, Yoga, fitness and “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.”

Inaugurating the centenary year celebrations of Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi via video conferencing, the Prime Minister paid tribute to all the leading personalities in the journey of the newspaper.

“Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, Mathrubhumi was born to strengthen India’s freedom struggle," he said.

He placed the publication in the glorious tradition of newspapers and periodicals founded all across India to unify the people of the nation against colonial rule.

Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Shyamji Krishna Varma and several others had used newspapers for their work during India’s freedom struggle. He specially referred to the efforts of MP Veerendra Kumar to uphold India's democratic ethos during the Emergency through this newspaper.

“While we did not have the opportunity to sacrifice our lives during the freedom struggle for Swarajya, this Amrit Kaal gives us the opportunity to work towards a strong, developed and inclusive India,” he said.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the positive impact of the media on the campaigns of New India. Every media house took up the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Clean India campaign, with great sincerity. Likewise, the media has played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and "Beti Bachao BetiPadhao".

“These are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties. They are about making a better nation in the coming years,” he added.

The media could amplify the efforts of highlighting lesser-known events of the freedom struggle, unsung freedom fighters and places associated with the struggle. Similarly, newspapers can be a great way to give a platform for upcoming writers from non-media backgrounds and promote regional languages in areas where they are not spoken.

Speaking about the world’s expectations from India, Modi said the country defied the initial speculation of inability to handle the pandemic. For two years, 80 crore people got access to free rations and 180 crore doses of vaccines were administered.

“Powered by talented youth, our nation is moving towards Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance. At the core of this principle is to make India an economic powerhouse that caters to domestic and global needs,” he added.

The Prime Minister said unprecedented reforms were brought in which will boost economic progress.

"Production Linked Incentive Schemes were introduced in different sectors to encourage local enterprise. India's start-up eco-system has never been more vibrant. In just four years, the number of UPI transactions increased over 70 times. While Rs 110 lakh crore was being spent on a National Infrastructure Pipeline, PM Gatishakti will make infrastructure creation and governance more seamless," he said.

“We are actively working to ensure every village of India has high-speed internet connectivity. The guiding principle of our efforts is to ensure the future generations lead a better lifestyle,” he added.

