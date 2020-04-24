Modi phones Singapore Prime Minister, promises supply of essential items, including medicines

New Delhi, April 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore yesterday to exchange views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They updated each other on the measures being adopted in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic and its economic and social effects. Modi promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore. He also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore.

Both leaders stressed the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership in the present context. They agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19.

Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Singapore during the present crisis.

