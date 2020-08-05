Modi performs 'bhumi pujan' for Ram Temple, says it will be symbol of Indian culture

- Home
Ayodhya, August 5, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed the "bhumi pujan" for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and said later that it would be a modern symbol of India’s culture, eternal faith, national spirit and collective will power which will inspire generations to come.
Addressing a gathering after performing "bhumi pujan" to commence the construction of the "Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir", the Prime Minister said the construction of the temple would also open up several opportunities across sectors and change the economy of the region.
"This day stands testimony to the truth of the faith and resolution of crores of Ram Bhakts," he said. He also praised the dignity and restraint maintained by the people on this day keeping the feelings of everyone in mind, similar to the scenario when the judgement on the ownership of the site was passed by the Supreme Court last year.
He noted that the construction of the Ram Mandir has started with the help and contribution of common people from all walks of life including the poor, backward classes, Dalits and tribals similar to the people’s participation in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.
Modi began his speech by chanting, "Siyawar Ramachandra ki Jai! Jai Siyaram", and said that, today, this call "is reverberating not only in this Ayodhya, the city of Lord Rama, but its resonance is being felt across the entire globe."
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, were amongst those present on the ocasion.
Modi said today's event was a "golden historic moment" on the banks of the auspicious river Saryu.
"Across the length and breadth of India, from Kanyakumari to KsheerBhawani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, from Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, SametShikhar to ShrawanBelagola, from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, from Amritsar to Patna Sahib, from Andaman to Ajmer, from Lakshadweep to Leh, the entire country is encompassed by and for Lord Rama!" he said.
"The whole country is ecstatic and each heart is illuminated. Entire country is emotional and overwhelmed to be a part of history and witness this long-awaited historic moment.
"The centuries of wait is getting over today. Crores of Indians, I am sure are unable to believe that they could be a part of such a momentous occasion in their lifetimes.
"The time has come when a proper temple can be provided to the deity of Lord Rama by moving it from the makeshift tent and canopy, where it was kept for decades. A grand temple will now be built for our Lord Rama," he said.
"Today, the Ram Janmabhoomi has become free from the centuries-old chain of destruction and resurrection.
"It is the responsibility of present generation and future generations to make world familiar with our knowledge, our way of life. Keeping this in mind, ‘Rama Circuit’ is being created in the country, following the holy trail of Rama," he said.
Recounting the character traits of Shree Ram, Modi said he always stuck to the truth and established social harmony as the cornerstone of his rule. He loved his subjects equally but had a special kindness for the poor and the needy. There was no aspect of life where Shree Ram doesn’t serve as an inspiration and his impact was visible in several aspects of culture, philosophy, faith and tradition of the country.
Shree Ram has acted as a guiding light for people, through Valmiki Ramayan in ancient times, through Tulsidas, Kabir and Guru Nanak in medieval times and was also present in the bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi as the power source of ahimsa and satyagraha. Lord Buddha is also associated with Shree Ram, and the city of Ayodhya has been a centre of faith of Jains since centuries, he said.
Recounting the different versions Ramayanas written in various languages, he noted that Shree Ram is the common thread of unity in diversity in the country.
Modi said Lord Ram is revered in several countries. The Ramayana was popular in Indonesia, the country with the maximum Muslim population, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Nepal. References to Shree Ram are also found in Iran and China and Ram Kathas are popular in several other countries. People in all these countries must be feeling glad today, with the start of the construction of the Ram Mandir, he said.
The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the temple would serve as an inspiration for the entire humanity for eras to come. The message of Shree Ram, Ram Mandir and of the age-old tradition needed to reach the entire world. Keeping this in mind, a Ram Circuit was being developed in India.
The Prime Minister recounted the contours of Ram Rajya dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi. The teaching of Shree Ram, which have continued to guide the country, include several concepts like no one should be poor or unhappy; men and women should be equally happy; farmers and animal keepers should always be happy; the old, the kids and the doctors should always be protected; it is the duty of all to protect those seeking asylum; homeland is more than heaven; and, the more power a nation has, the greater its capacity to further peace.
“Shree Ram stands for modernity as well as change. The country is progressing, following these ideals,” he added.
Modi emphasized that the temple should be constructed on the foundation of mutual love and brotherhood “through ‘Sabka Saath’ and ‘Sabka Vishwas’. “We need to achieve ‘Sabka Vikaas’ and build a self-confident and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat. There should not be any delay and we should move forward is the message which the country needs to follow.”
He concluded the speech by referring to the significance of the path of the ‘Maryada’ of Shree Ram in the backdrop of the COVID pandemic. the current situation demands the Maryada to keep ‘Do Gaz ki Doori – Mask Hai Zaroori.’
Earlier, Modi reached Ayodhya around 11.30 am after a gap of nearly three decades.
He first visited the Hanuman Garhi temple where he offered prayers for about 10 minutes and proceeded to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he offered prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman.
The Prime Minister also planted a 'Parijat' sapling in the temple complex.
