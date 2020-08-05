Modi performs 'bhumi pujan' for Ram Temple, says it will be symbol of Indian culture

Ayodhya, August 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed the "bhumi pujan" for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and said later that it would be a modern symbol of India’s culture, eternal faith, national spirit and collective will power which will inspire generations to come.

Addressing a gathering after performing "bhumi pujan" to commence the construction of the "Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir", the Prime Minister said the construction of the temple would also open up several opportunities across sectors and change the economy of the region.

"This day stands testimony to the truth of the faith and resolution of crores of Ram Bhakts," he said. He also praised the dignity and restraint maintained by the people on this day keeping the feelings of everyone in mind, similar to the scenario when the judgement on the ownership of the site was passed by the Supreme Court last year.

He noted that the construction of the Ram Mandir has started with the help and contribution of common people from all walks of life including the poor, backward classes, Dalits and tribals similar to the people’s participation in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi began his speech by chanting, "Siyawar Ramachandra ki Jai! Jai Siyaram", and said that, today, this call "is reverberating not only in this Ayodhya, the city of Lord Rama, but its resonance is being felt across the entire globe."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, were amongst those present on the ocasion.

Modi said today's event was a "golden historic moment" on the banks of the auspicious river Saryu.

"Across the length and breadth of India, from Kanyakumari to KsheerBhawani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, from Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, SametShikhar to ShrawanBelagola, from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, from Amritsar to Patna Sahib, from Andaman to Ajmer, from Lakshadweep to Leh, the entire country is encompassed by and for Lord Rama!" he said.

"The whole country is ecstatic and each heart is illuminated. Entire country is emotional and overwhelmed to be a part of history and witness this long-awaited historic moment.

"The centuries of wait is getting over today. Crores of Indians, I am sure are unable to believe that they could be a part of such a momentous occasion in their lifetimes.

"The time has come when a proper temple can be provided to the deity of Lord Rama by moving it from the makeshift tent and canopy, where it was kept for decades. A grand temple will now be built for our Lord Rama," he said.

"Today, the Ram Janmabhoomi has become free from the centuries-old chain of destruction and resurrection.

"It is the responsibility of present generation and future generations to make world familiar with our knowledge, our way of life. Keeping this in mind, ‘Rama Circuit’ is being created in the country, following the holy trail of Rama," he said.