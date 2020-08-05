Modi performs 'bhumi pujan' for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, August 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the "bhumi pujan" for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today and said later that a grand temple would be built for Ram Lalla deity who had been living under a tent for long years.

Speaking after the ceremony, Modi, who began his speech with the chant of Jai Siya Ram, said the entire country today is the trance of Lord Ram.

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today," he said.

The Prime Minister added that, given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a "maryada" had been kept in mind during the "Bhumi Pujan".

Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that invitations could not be extended to many considering the CIOVID-19 pandemic.

"The 'Jai Siyaram' call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram today, but throughout the world. I express my gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," he said.

He said that from Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, Koteshwar to Kamakhya, Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, all are immersed in Lord Ram.

He also spoke about how holy soil and water from across india reached Ram Janmabhoomi for the "bhumi pujan" ceremony.

The Prime Minister said Ram is in India's history and philosophy. In a significant statement, he used Ram to portray a "unity in diversity" of India, which he says is present in different forms in different areas of India.

The Prime Minister dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta), earlier bowed in front of the deity -- Ram Lalla Virajman. Amid Shankhnaad, he offered his prayers to the deity after which he took part in the elaborate "bhoomi pujan".

Earlier, Modi reached Ayodhya around 11.30 am after a gap of nearly three decades.

He first visited the Hanuman Garhi temple where he offered prayers for about 10 minutes and proceeded to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he offered prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman.

The Prime Minister also planted a 'Parijat' sapling in the temple complex.

