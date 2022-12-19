Modi meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai, discusses innovation and technology

New Delhi, December 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet Google CEO Sundar Pichai here today and discussed with him innovation and technology, among other things.

Pichai said on Twitter after the meeting that it was inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under Modi's leadership.

"Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," he said.

“Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," Modi said in response, also on Twitter.

NNN