Modi lays foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Vindhyachal region of UP

New Delhi, November 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of the Vindyachal region of Uttar Pradesh via video conference.

The projects will provide household taop water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit the population of about 42 lakh in these districts.

Modi also interacted with members of Village Water and Sanitation Committee during the event.

Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 crore. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that, during the last one and half years from the start of the "Jal Jeevan" Mission more than 2.60 crore families have been provided piped drinking water connection to their homes, including lakhs of families in Uttar Pradesh as well.

He added, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the life of women is getting easier due to easy water access at the comfort of their homes. He said a major benefit of this has also been reduction of many diseases like cholera, typhoid and encephalitis caused by dirty water.

Modi lamented that despite having a lot of resources, Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand regions became regions of deficiencies. He added, in spite of having several rivers, these regions were known as the most thirsty and drought-affected areas and forced many people to migrate to other places.

He said now water scarcity and irrigation issues will be resolved by these projects and it signifies rapid development.

The Prime Minister remarked that when piped water reaches thousands of villages in Vindhyanchal the health of children of the region would be improved and their physical and mental development will be better. He said when one gets freedom to take decisions and work on those decisions for the development of a village, it increases the confidence of everyone in the village. He added that self-reliant India gets strength from self-reliant villages.

Modi complimented the Uttar Pradesh Government for providing "responsive governance" during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the pace of reforms going. He outlined the development works in the region. He pointed to provision of LPG cylinder, electricity supply, solar plant at Mirzapur, completion of irrigation projects and solar projects on uncultivable land to provide steady extra income to the farmers.

Referring to the Swamitva Scheme, the Prime Minister said that verified ownership deeds for residential and land properties are being delivered to the owners leading to stability and certainty of titles. This is leading to an assurance against unlawful encroachment of the property of the poor segment of society and improving the possibility of using the property as collateral for credit.

Speaking about the efforts for the upliftment of the tribal population of the region, Modi said that, among other things, hundreds of Eklavya Model schools are operating in such regions, including in Uttar Pradesh. The aim is to provide this facility to every tribal majority block. Projects based on forest-based products are also being implemented. The District Mineral Fund has been established so that there is no dearth of funds for tribal regions and the thinking behind such a scheme is that a part of resources generated from such areas are invested locally.

In Uttar Pradesh, Rs 800 crore have been collected under the fund and more than 6,000 projects have been sanctioned, he said.

The Prime Minister urged the people to remain alert against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the danger still lingers and asked the people to maintain basic precautions with great sincerity.

