Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS Rajkot

New Delhi, December 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Siences (AIIMS), Rajkot saying that it will boost the health infrastructure, medical education and provide about 5,000 direct jobs and many indirect jobs.

The virtual ceremony through a video conference was attended by Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, Gujarat Governor Acharaya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Lauding the efforts of Gujarat in fighting COVID, the Prime Minister credited the robust medical infrastructure in the state for the better handling of the pandemic challenge. Two decades of relentless effort, dedication and resolve were behind this success of Gujarat in the medical sector.

He also remembered the efforts of the millions of doctors, health workers, scavengers and other frontline corona warriors who have constantly put their lives at stake to protect humanity. He lauded the efforts of the scientists and all those who provided food to the poor in this difficult period with full dedication.

This year showed that when India unites, it could effectively cope up with the most difficult crisis. The country was in a much better position as a result of the effective steps and its record of saving COVID victims has been much better than other countries. At present, all the necessary preparations for the vaccine was going on. Efforts were in the final stages for making the vaccine made in India and taking it rapidly to every nook and corner. India's preparations were in full swing, to run the world’s largest immunization campaign. He called upon everyone to move forward together and make the vaccination successful in the same manner taken to prevent infection.

He said even after so many decades after independence, only six AIIMS were established in the country. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government in 2003, steps were taken to establish six more. In the last six years, work on 10 new AIIMS started and many have been inaugurated. Along with the AIIMS, 20 Super Specialty Hospitals were also being constructed.

The Prime Minister emphasized that before 2014, different aspects of the health sector were working towards different directions and approaches. At present, it was working holistically with an emphasis on preventive care, while also giving priority to modern treatment facilities. The Government has also reduced the cost of treating the poor and at the same time increasing the number of doctors rapidly.

Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the work to establish about 1.5 million Health and Wellness Centres in remote areas was being undertaken and among those about 50,000 have already started functioning of which around 5000 were in Gujarat. About 7000 Jan Aushadhi Centres provided medicines at low cost to about 3.5 lakh poor patients.

The Prime Minister said if 2020 was the year of health challenges, 2021 would be the year of health solutions. The world will move towards such solutions with better awareness. India will play a major role in these efforts given the competence of Indian medical professionals and service motivation. Along with expertise like mass immunization experience, India will provide smart and affordable solutions to the world. Health startups were integrating health solutions and technology and making health care accessible. “India is going to play an important role in both the future of health and health of the future,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that as the diseases were becoming globalised, it was time for coordinated global response for global health solutions. India has done this as a global player. India proved its mettle by adapting, evolving and expanding as per demand. India moved with the world and did value addition in the collective efforts. “India was emerging as the nerve centre of global health, in 2021 we need to further strengthen this role,” he added.

