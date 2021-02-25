Modi launches various development projects in Puducherry

Puducherry, February 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of various development projects in poll-bound Puducherry.

These included laying the foundation stone for the 4-laning of National Highway 45-A covering Karaikal district and JIPMER Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus -- Phase I. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the development of a minor port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme and a Synthetic Athletic Track at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) and a 100-bed girls’ hostel at Lawspet for female athletes. He also inaugurated the reconstructed heritage Marie Building.

“This land of Puducherry has been home to sages, scholars and poets and also to revolutionaries like Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi and Sri Aurobindo. It also became home to the revolutionaries of Mother India. Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi stayed here. Sri Aurobindo set foot on these shores.

“Puducherry has a presence on India’s western and eastern coast. This land is a symbol of diversity. People speak five different languages, practice different faiths but live as one,” he added.

Inaugurating the rebuilt Mairie Building, the Prime Minister said the building has been recreated in its old form retaining the heritage. This will add to the beauty of Beach Promenade and attract more tourists.

The four-lane NH 45-A would cover Karaikal District and improve the connectivity to the holy Saneeswaran Temple and also provide easy interstate connectivity to the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health and Nagor Dargah, he said.

He said the Government has made efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity and the agriculture sector will gain from such steps. The Government must ensure their produce reaches good markets on time and good roads would aid in achieving that goal. The four-lane conversion of the road will also add momentum to the economic activity in this area and generate job opportunities for local youth.

In the last seven years, India has made many efforts to improve fitness and wellness as economic prosperity was closely linked to good health. In this context, he laid the foundation stone for the 400 meters synthetic athletic track at the sports complex, as a part of the Khelo India scheme.

“With the coming of good sports facilities to Puducherry, youth from this state could excel in national and global sports meets. He said the 100-bed girls' hostel would provide accommodation to hockey, volleyball, weightlifting kabaddi and handball players while undergoing training by SAI coaches.

He said the Blood Centre in JIPMER, inaugurated today, would have advanced facilities for long term storage of blood, blood products and stem cells bank, and help provide quality healthcare to all.

“To promote quality healthcare, we need quality health professionals. The phase-I project of Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus is an environment- friendly complex and will have all modern teaching facilities required for teaching MBBS students,” he added.

Laying the foundation of Puducherry Port Development under the Sagarmala Scheme, Modi expressed the hope that once completed, it would help the fishermen who have been using this port for venturing into the sea for fishing operations. It will also give much-needed sea connectivity to Chennai. It will facilitate the cargo movement for industries of Puducherry and ease the load on the Chennai port. It will open up possibilities of passenger traffic among the coastal cities, he said.

The Prime Minister said Direct Benefit Transfer has helped beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. He said this makes people empowered for making their choices. Puducherry has got rich human resources because of various educational institutions present, both in the government and private sector. It has potential for a lot of industrial and tourism development that will provide a lot of employment and opportunity.

“The people are talented. This land is beautiful. I am here to personally assure all possible support from my Government for the development of Puducherry,” he said.

