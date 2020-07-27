Modi launches high throughput COVID testing facilities at Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida

New Delhi, July 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched, via video-conferencing, three high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities located at the national institutes of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said these state-of-the-art facilities would boost the testing capacity by almost 10,000 daily tests.

More number of tests will assist early detection and treatment, thereby helping fight the spread of the coronavirus. He added that these labs will not be limited to testing for COVID, but in future, will also be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Dengue and several other diseases.

Modi said said that, due to timely decisions taken by the government, India is better placed vis-a-vis other countries in terms of deaths due to COVID. The recovery rate is also higher than other countries and is improving on a daily basis. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus is about to reach 10 lakh, he said.

He said that it was imperative for the country to develop coronavirus- specific health infrastructure at a fast pace. He noted that the Centre had announced a package of Rs 15,000 crore at the beginning of this battle. The country now has more than 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds, he pointed out.

While the country had only one COVID testing centre in January, there are almost 1,300 such labs now. He said that, at present, more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted in the country daily, and efforts are underway to increase this capacity to 10 lakh in the coming weeks.

He noted that the country has become the second largest PPE kit manufacturer. The country has progressed from not having even a single PPE kit manufacturer as recently as six months ago to having more than 1,200 manufacturers now, who are producing more than 5 lakh such kits daily. He also highlighted that from being dependent on imports, now more than 3 lakh N-95 masks are being produced in the country daily.

He said the annual production capacity of ventilators has become 3 lakh and there has also been a significant increase in the production of medical oxygen cylinders. This has not only helped save lives but has also converted India from an importer to an exporter, he said.