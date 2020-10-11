Modi launches distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme

New Delhi, October 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme through video conferencing and interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

He informed the beneficiaries of the scheme that they will have the rights and the legal document of owning their houses. The scheme is set to bring historical changes to the villages. It was another major step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat, as the scheme helps in making rural India self-reliant, he said.

One lakh beneficiaries from Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh received the legal papers of their houses today. Modi promised to give such property cards to every household in the next three-four years in every village of the country.

He expressed his happiness in distributing property cards on the birth anniversary of two great leaders, Jai Prakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh. The birth anniversary of these two great men did not just fall on the same date, rather their struggle and ideals were also similar. Both fought their entire lives for the empowerment of rural India and the poor.

Referring to Nanaji’s words “when the people of the village remain trapped in disputes, neither they will be able to develop themselves nor the society,” Modi said he also believed property ownership will become a great medium to end many disputes in the villages.

Ownership of land and house plays a big role in the development of the country. When there is a record of property, citizens gain confidence and new avenues of investment open. A loan is easily available from the bank on record of property, employment and self-employment avenues open, he said.

However, the difficulty is that today only one-third of the population in the world has a legal record of their property. For the villagers, the property card will clear the way to buy and sell a property without any dispute, he added.

“Today, we have so many youths in the village who want to do something on their own. After getting the property card, easy access to loans from banks on their houses would be ensured. With the new technology like using drones in mapping and survey, accurate land records of every village can be created. With accurate land records, development-related work in the village will also be easier which would be another benefit of these property cards,” the Prime Minister said.

The ‘SVAMITVA scheme' will help in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system for which efforts were underway for the past six years. He listed the initiatives taken for strengthening the Gram Panchayats and said this scheme will make village management easier for the Gram Panchayats, in a systematic manner like the municipalities and municipal corporations, he said.

Modi said an unprecedented level of development has taken place in the villages in the last six years which have not happened in the seven decades of independence. The villagers were able to get a bank account, electricity connection, access to toilets, gas connection, a pucca house and piped drinking water connection. A major campaign to connect every village in the country with the optical fibre connection was also going on at a fast pace.

Criticizing the opposition, the Prime Minister said those who do not want farmers to become self-reliant were having problems with the reforms in the agricultural sector. With the introduction of the Kisan Credit Cards to small farmers, cowherds and fishermen, the brokers and middlemen are having problems, as their illegal income has stopped, he said.

He also listed the initiatives which have stopped leakages like Neem coating of urea, Direct Benefit Transfer to the bank account of farmers, etc. and said those affected by the plugging of leakages were opposed to agricultural reforms today.

Development in the country is not going to stop due to them and his government will continue its efforts to make the village and the poor self-reliant. The role of the ‘SVAMITVA Scheme' is also very important for the accomplishment of this objective, Modi added.

