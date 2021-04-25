Modi launches distribution of e-property cards under Svamitva scheme

New Delhi, April 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the distribution of e-property cards under the Swamitva scheme on National Panchayati Raj Day through video conferencing here on Saturday.

As many as 4.09 lakh property owners were given their e-property cards on this occasion, which also marked the rolling out of the Swamitva scheme for implementation across the country.

Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended the event. Chief Ministers and Panchayati Raj Ministers of the concerned states were also present.

Modi said Panchayati Raj Day was an occasion to “rededicate ourselves to the pledge of the redevelopment of rural India. This is a day to acknowledge and appreciate the extraordinary work of our Gram Panchayats.”

He expressed appreciation for the role of Panchayats in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing the local leadership to spread awareness to stop the virus from entering the villages. He reiterated the need to keep the pandemic out of rural India. Panchayats should ensure the total implementation of guidelines that are being issued from time to time.

“This time we have the shield of the vaccine. We have to ensure that every person in the village is vaccinated and every precaution is taken,” he added.

“It is our responsibility that in these difficult times, no family should go hungry. Under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna every poor person will get a free ration in May and June. The scheme will benefit 80 crore beneficiaries and the Centre is spending more than Rs 26,000 crore on this scheme,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted the impact of the Svamitva scheme in the six states where it was launched within just one year. Under the scheme, the village properties are surveyed by drone and property card distributed to the owners.

On this day, 4.09 lakh people were given such e- property cards in more than 5,000 villages. The property documents remove uncertainty and reduce the chances of property disputes while protecting the poor from exploitation and corruption. It eases credit possibility also.

“In a way, this scheme will ensure the security of the poorer sections and lead to a planned development of villages and rural economy,” Modi said. He requested the states to sign MoUs with the Survey of India and change state laws wherever needed. He asked banks to ensure easy credit by preparing a format of property card that is easily acceptable for loan formalities.

He reiterated that progress and cultural leadership has always been with the villages. For this reason, the Centre was keeping villages at the centre of all its policies and initiatives.

“Our effort is that villages of modern India should be capable and self-reliant,” he added.

The Prime Minister enumerated the steps for increasing the role of the Panchayats. The Panchayats are getting new rights, they are being connected by fibre-net. Their role in Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water by tap to every household is very critical. Similarly, the movement to provide pukka houses to every poor person or rural employment schemes were being run through Panchayats.

About the growing financial autonomy of the Panchayats. Modi said that the Government has allocated an unprecedented Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the Panchayats. This also leads to a higher expectation of transparency in accounts. The Panchayati Raj Ministry has made arrangements for online payment through ‘e-Gram Swaraj’. Now all payments will be through Public Finance Management System (PFMS). Similarly, an online audit will ensure transparency. Many panchayats have linked themselves with PFMS and others should quickly follow suit, he added.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) was launched by Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, as a Central Sector Scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

The scheme has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying. It paves the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for availing loans and other financial benefits. The scheme will cover around 6.62 Lakh villages of the entire country during 2021-2025.

The pilot phase of the scheme was implemented during 2020–2021 in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and select villages of Punjab and Rajasthan.

